Dubai Investments has announced that its real estate subsidiary Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR) has achieved a major Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) milestone at its flagship Danah Bay development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

The real estate group was successful in clocking 2 million safe working man-hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) across the residential and hotel towers, said Dubai Investments in a statement.

The milestone has been achieved while construction continues to progress steadily across key components of the development, reinforcing DIR’s ability to deliver complex, large-scale projects safely, responsibly and in line with planned schedules, it stated.

Obaid Al Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate, said: "At Dubai Investment Real Estate, safety is not treated as a standalone requirement, but as an enabler of consistent project delivery and long-term value creation."

"Maintaining rigorous health and safety standards throughout the construction lifecycle is fundamental to how we manage risk, uphold accountability and deliver developments that meet the expectations of our investors, partners and end users," he stated.

Reaching 2 million safe working man-hours without an LTI during an active phase of construction underscores the effectiveness of DIR’s site governance, risk‑management protocols and disciplined execution and reflects Dubai Investments’ long‑standing commitment to embedding safety as a core operational principle across its projects, he added.

According to him, Danah Bay is being delivered in phases and comprises residential, hospitality and lifestyle components designed to create a fully integrated beachfront destination on Al Marjan Island.

Construction activities are currently focused on the vertical development of the residential tower and the structural advancement of the hotel tower, alongside ongoing building services works and site operations, he stated.

In parallel, the villa phase, comprising 189 villas, has achieved 100% construction completion, with partial handover completed across selected villa packages, marking a key delivery milestone.

Both landside and breakwater villas are substantially finished, reinforcing overall project momentum as Danah Bay progresses against its planned delivery and handover strategy, he added.

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