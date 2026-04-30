Muscat: A programme on sustainability and renewable energy began in the Wilayat of Sohar, the Governorate of North Al Batinah. The programme is organised by the Youth Centre and Sohar Port and Freezone.

The programme aims to equip over 50 young Omanis, aged 25-34, with essential skills for the global energy transition. The target group includes a diverse range of individuals including science and engineering graduates, professionals, job seekers, and entrepreneurs in the clean energy sector.

Running for a month, the program bridges theoretical knowledge with practical applications through interactive workshops, scenario-based learning, and real-world case studies. The curriculum, aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 covers renewable energy fundamentals; green hydrogen applications; energy storage and value chains; integration strategies; efficiency measures; carbon markets; Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); fuel cells; and sustainable mobility.

The programme will equip participants with the skills to analyze systems through technical, environmental, and economic lenses. They will enhance their understanding of carbon management, cultivate innovation for scalable clean energy solutions, and prepare for future careers in sustainability and industrial fields.

“This program is a focused investment in building national capabilities for Oman’s energy transition,” commented Said Al Balushi, Administration and Government Relations Manager at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “By providing practical exposure to renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon management, we are strengthening the talent base for economic diversification and sustainable industrial sectors in line with national priorities.”

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