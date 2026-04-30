Egypt’s local and hard‑currency debt has come under pressure since the outbreak of the Iran war, as regional risk aversion triggered capital outflows and heightened concern over short‑term funding needs.

Since late February, Egypt has seen a sharp reversal in portfolio flows into its domestic debt market, which has contributed to currency weakness and higher yields at the short end of the curve. The sell‑off has been more pronounced than in many emerging‑market peers, reflecting Egypt’s sensitivity to energy prices, portfolio flows and regional trade disruptions, particularly through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Ismail Fouda, a fixed‑income portfolio manager at Brussels-based KBC Asset Management, said the Iran war had effectively halted what had been a strong recovery phase for Egypt earlier this year. KBC manages about $2 billion in emerging‑market assets, including $7 million in Egypt hard‑currency debt instruments, and has $25 million in local‑currency exposure.

Investors and analysts have argued that the shock has largely amplified pre‑existing vulnerabilities rather than created new ones.

Egypt entered 2026 facing heavy refinancing needs and lingering FX and inflation risks, with external financing requirements of around $32 billion in principal and interest payments in 2027. In that context, Fouda described the war as “an extra layer of volatility on top” of an already demanding macro-outlook.

Egypt underperforms against peers

Market pricing suggests Egypt has been hit harder than many comparable emerging markets since the conflict began. Fouda noted that Egypt’s five‑year credit default swap (CDS) spread widened by around 110 bps from pre‑war levels to its March peak – significantly more than in similarly rated Turkey and South Africa, for instance.

This relative underperformance points to a risk premium specific to the country and layered on top of broader regional risk aversion.

Aya Zoheir, a research manager at Cairo‑based Zilla Capital, said Egypt remains firmly within the emerging‑market risk spectrum, but investors tend to scrutinise it more closely during periods of regional volatility.

“The war didn’t create Egypt’s pressures; it amplified them,” Zoheir said, pointing to Egypt’s exposure through tourism, remittances, FX reserves and Suez Canal revenues. While the conflict triggered an estimated $5–8 billion in treasury outflows and briefly pushed the Egyptian pound beyond 52 per dollar, she noted that CDS spreads tightened again following an initial de‑escalation and that average T‑bill yields were relatively stable.

Front end bears the brunt

Zoheir said yields on 91‑ to 273‑day T-bills are trading between 24.5% and 25.1%, above the 364‑day yield of around 23.7%, signalling caution over the coming months rather than a deterioration in Egypt’s long‑term credit viability.

“Investors funding Egypt’s two‑year USD debt are now requiring roughly 50 bps more compensation than before the war, compared with around 30 bps on the 10‑year,” Fouda said, reflecting concerns about short‑term funding resilience while assuming the conflict will ultimately prove temporary. This is down from the peak of the extra 150 bps required on the two-year bond on March 30, he noted.

Randa Hamed, Managing Director of Cairo-based Okaz Asset Management, said this focus on the front end is amplified by Egypt’s relatively short average debt maturity and its high reliance on foreign participation in local T‑bills.

“Short maturities repriced the most because they absorb shocks to liquidity, FX and rollover risk first,” Hamed said, adding that longer‑dated bonds have remained anchored by IMF support and expectations of continued policy discipline.

Costly market access

Fouda estimates that a new benchmark eurobond needs to price at around 8–9% in the five‑ to seven‑year segment, or 9–10% for a 10‑year tenor, factoring in a sizable new‑issue premium. Zoheir is more cautious, putting a likely clearing yield closer to 10.5–11.5%, highlighting the trade‑off between market access and debt sustainability.

Hamed noted that during periods of stress, cash eurobond prices tend to lag behind moves in derivatives markets such as CDS, suggesting that bond valuations may still be adjusting to geopolitical risk.

“Derivatives reprice instantly, but cash bonds often move more slowly – on the sell‑off and on the recovery,” she said, adding that this dynamic could still influence pricing in the weeks ahead.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com