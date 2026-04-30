Dubai has moved to further ease residency access for foreign property investors, updating rules to make visa eligibility more flexible.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD), through its Cube platform, has scrapped the earlier AED750,000 minimum property value requirement for sole owners applying for a two-year residence visa, according to reports.

Now, people who fully own a property, qualify for the visa regardless of its value.

For jointly owned properties, each investor must hold a minimum equity of AED400,000 to be eligible.

Commenting on the development, Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman at Dugasta Properties, said: "Dubai is demonstrating a clear commitment to evolving its real estate landscape by making property ownership and residency more accessible to a broader range of investors. The removal of the minimum property value requirement for sole owners and the refinement of joint ownership conditions represent a significant shift in policy. These updates effectively lower the entry barriers and allow a more diverse group of buyers to secure a long-term future in the city.

"This regulatory change is expected to have a substantial impact on emerging neighborhoods and mid-market residential sectors. By prioritising residency security and ease of entry, the city is encouraging a transition toward long-term occupancy and a genuine commitment to the local economy. Such measures support the development of a balanced and resilient real estate ecosystem where growth is driven by authentic demand rather than short-term market speculation," he said.

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