RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) revealed that the number of passengers, who used public bus transport within the cities and governorates of the Kingdom, exceeded 30.6 million during the first quarter of 2026, showing a high demand for these services.

According to its quarterly statistical bulletin issued by TGA, Riyadh ranked first in terms of passenger numbers, recording more than 19.55 million, followed by Makkah with 4.87 million, Madinah 3.4 million, Jeddah 1.25 million, and Dammam and Qatif 840,000 passengers.

The remaining figures were distributed across other cities and governorates, including Qassim with 259,000; Taif 180,000; Al-Ahsa 134,000; Jazan 118,000; and Tabuk 52,000.

These results come as an extension of the TGA's efforts to develop bus transport services in cities, enhance operational efficiency, and expand coverage to include more districts and key locations, thereby improving quality of life and achieving the targets of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

According to the TGA bulletin, more than 936,000 passengers traveled using intercity buses across the Saudi cities and governorates during the first quarter of 2026.

The authority stated that the total number of trips operated in the intercity bus transport activity during the same period exceeded 43,000 trips across all regions of the Kingdom. It affirmed that these results reflect the growing reliance on this mode of transport as a convenient travel option.

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