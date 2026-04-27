AMMAN — Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin on Sunday met with Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom Prince Mansour bin Khalid Al Saud over ways to enhance cooperation in the transport sector across its various modes, with a focus on railway projects and regional connectivity.

During the meeting, Qatamin stressed the “deep-rooted, historic” ties between the two countries, noting that these relations are reflected across various sectors, particularly the economic level and the transport sector, serving as a key pillar in supporting bilateral trade and boosting regional connectivity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also reviewed the proposed railway project within Jordan, linking the Omari border crossing with Saudi Arabia to the Jaber crossing on the Syrian border via Madouneh.

The minister noted that the project represents a strategic corridor connecting Gulf countries to Syria and onwards to Turkey through Jordan, in a way that enhances the smooth flow of goods and opens new prospects for regional trade.

Discussions highlighted that current regional conditions necessitate the pursuit of effective and sustainable alternatives in the transport sector, emphasising the importance of accelerating the implementation of rail connectivity projects, given their pivotal role in supporting economic stability and regional supply chains.

Prince Mansour stressed that relations between the two countries are “strong and well established,” describing them as “one body” bound by shared interests that serve both peoples and the wider region.

He also highlighted the importance of developing joint transport projects, particularly in the railway sector, as a strategic tool for advancing regional economic integration.

The prince expressed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to continue cooperation with Jordan and provide all necessary support to facilitate the implementation of joint transport projects.

He noted that Saudi Arabia recognises the importance of the opportunities offered by the railway sector in light of regional developments, which underscores the need to accelerate work on these vital projects.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of sustaining coordination and enhancing technical cooperation between the relevant authorities in both kingdoms in a manner that supports the implementation of transport projects and advances the desired regional integration.

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