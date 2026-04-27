AMMAN — Air transport activity in Jordan is gradually rebounding in April, signalling improved operational conditions and reinforcing the sector’s resilience, CARC Chief Commissioner Deifallah Farajat said on Friday.

Farajat said that the past week saw a notable positive shift, as neighbouring countries reopened their airspace, allowing overflight traffic in the Kingdom to rebound to more than 45 per cent of pre-crisis levels. He added that this reinforces Jordan’s role as a vital and safe hub for international air navigation, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

He cited statistical data highlighting the impact of the recent crisis on aircraft movements at Queen Alia International Airport, noting that the airport recorded a daily average of 241 flights in February, prior to the Iran war, adding that the average declined in March due to regional conditions, dropping to 131 flights per day.

He added that traffic began to gradually improve in April, with the daily average rising to 145 flights, amid expectations of continued growth with the entry of new airlines into service.

Farajat also noted that coordination efforts have helped ensure the continued operation of national carriers.

Meanwhile, he said that 16 foreign airlines remain suspended despite having applied for permits for the summer season, which began on March 28.

He also said that additional carriers are set to join the flight schedule soon. Turkish Airlines is expected to resume operations in early May, while Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways are set to begin operations from Kuwait International Airport in the near future, a move expected to positively impact the Kingdom’s overall air traffic figures.

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