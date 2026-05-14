AMMAN — The Jordanian-Hungarian Friendship Association, in cooperation with the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), organised a seminar on prospects for Jordanian-Hungarian trade and economic cooperation, with the participation of Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Péter Jakab and economic stakeholders.

According to an ACC statement issued Wednesday, participants discussed ways to expand Jordanian-Hungarian economic, trade and investment relations and strengthen partnerships across multiple sectors.

ACC Chairman Khalil Haj Tawfiq called for building "sustainable" partnerships between the two countries' private-sector institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted Hungary is an important European partner for Jordan, particularly in food and pharmaceutical industries, technology, renewable energy, modern agriculture, education and logistics.

He highlighted improvements in Jordan's investment environment in recent years under the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), noting the Kingdom serves as a "regional hub" for the re-export and distribution of Hungarian products to regional markets due to its strategic location and free trade agreements.

Association President Qusai Shaheen said Jordanian-Hungarian relations continue to advance across various sectors, adding that the association has worked since its establishment in 2013 to strengthen ties between the two countries' business, economic and cultural institutions.

Shaheen urged business leaders and investors to capitalise on the "strong" bilateral ties and explore opportunities in education, tourism, logistics, food industries, information technology and energy.

In turn, Jakab reviewed current and future bilateral prospects for economic and trade cooperation, stressing the importance of deepening partnerships between public and private sector institutions.

He pointed to "promising" opportunities in water management, renewable energy, agriculture, food industries, information and communications technology, medical services, tourism, logistics and mining.

Jakab also noted Hungary's interest in expanding cooperation in transport and logistics with Jordanian entities, including the Jordan Maritime Commission and Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), as well as technology, education, training and technical expertise exchange to support joint investments and boost bilateral economic cooperation, Petra reported.

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