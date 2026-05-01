PureHealth Holding, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, reported a revenue increase of 10% year-on-year in the first quarter to AED7.3 billion ($1.99, driven by strong growth in PureHealth’s international Care (healthcare) portfolio and the Cover (insurance) vertical.

PureHealth's EBITDA grew 5% year-on-year to AED1.2 billion, driven by the strength of its operating model and ongoing global expansion. Net profit was AED415 million ($112.98 million) in Q1-2026, reflecting the impact of regulatory developments under the Unified Purchasing Program (UPP) during the period.

While the Group experienced limited, short-term impacts from the evolving regional environment, overall performance remained resilient, supported by strong underlying demand and geographic diversification, the company said.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: “PureHealth delivered a strong start to 2026, with robust growth across the group reflecting sustained demand and disciplined execution. Our performance continues to be driven by the scale and resilience of our integrated care and cover model, which provides both stability and long-term growth opportunities. The continued momentum in our international portfolio has played an increasingly important role in the group's growth and diversification, while complementing our leadership position in the UAE. As we move forward, we remain focused on advancing our strategy and reinforcing PureHealth’s position as a leading global healthcare platform.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, commented: “Our first quarter performance reflects resilience across our core markets and the growing momentum of our international portfolio. Circle Health and Hellenic Healthcare Group delivered solid performances, significantly scaling our international revenue base and further reinforcing the strategic rationale for our global expansion.

"In the UAE, we continued to expand capacity, deepen clinical complexity, and grow our insurance platform, reflecting the sustained underlying strength of our home market. We continue to build on the strength of our integrated platform, accelerating clinical excellence, advancing our global expansion, and further strengthening our position as a leading international healthcare group.”

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