Dana Gas, the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, today announced it has received an additional payment of $20 million from Egypt, with all overdue receivables now fully settled.

The settlement of Dana Gas Egypt’s overdue receivables reflects the company’s proactive and constructive engagement with the Egyptian Government, alongside the Government’s continued commitment to settling arrears in the sector, the company said.

This progress has been underpinned by the stronger fiscal framework established under the Consolidated Concession Agreement signed in late 2024. Following the receipt of a $50 million payment in December 2025, Dana Gas has now received a further $20 million payment, bringing the receivables position to a current position.

During Q1 2026, Dana Gas delivered improved operational performance in Egypt, with average production increasing 4% year-on-year to 13,060 boepd, up from 12,550 boepd in Q1 2025. This marks the first period of production growth in Egypt following a period of natural decline, demonstrating the impact of the Company’s ongoing investment programme.

Dana Gas continues to execute its $100 million investment programme in Egypt, focused on stabilising and growing production across its Nile Delta assets. In 2025, the company successfully drilled four wells and carried out workovers across three additional wells, adding approximately 30 MMscf/d of production and 36 Bcf of reserves.

Richard Hall, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very encouraged by our progress in Egypt, both operationally and in collections. Importantly, this payment completes the settlement of Dana Gas Egypt’s overdue receivables and brings our receivables position fully up to date. It is a further demonstration of the Egyptian Government’s constructive cooperation and continued commitment to supporting investment in the country’s energy sector.

"Dana Gas greatly appreciates the ongoing support and cooperation of the Egyptian Government, which has been instrumental in strengthening confidence, supporting ongoing investment, and enabling the Company to continue delivering value from its Egypt operations,” Hall said.

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