Kuwait - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy obtained conditional approval from the State Audit Bureau (SAB) to proceed with the KD74.703 million Shuwaikh water distribution complex project.

The contract covers the construction, completion, maintenance and full development of the complex, along with the associated works.

Earlier, the ministry obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to award the project to the bidder that met all the technical specifications and conditions.

The tender was referred SAB on March 12 for pre-audit and review procedures.

The contract is expected to be finalized soon, provided there are no further comments from the bureau.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).