Arab Finance: Egypt’s unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in 2025 from 6.6% in 2024, according to figures reviewed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Mostafa Madbouly.

During the meeting held at the government headquarters in the New Capital, Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, presented labor market indicators for 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Rostom said unemployment among youth aged 15–29 dropped to 13.2% in 2025 from 14.9% in 2024. For young people in the same age group with intermediate, post-intermediate, university, and postgraduate qualifications, the unemployment rate declined to 16.8% in 2025, compared to 18.7% in 2024.

He noted that the data reflect broader improvement in labor market conditions, particularly among youth. The minister also highlighted improved outcomes across gender segments, with male unemployment falling to 3.7% in 2025 from 4.2% in 2024, while female unemployment declined to 15.3% from 17.1%, marking the lowest rate since 2021, when it stood at 16%.

Rostom added that the Egyptian labor force reached approximately 34.15 million individuals in 2025, representing a 6.6% increase compared to 32.04 million in 2024. This reflects a significant increase in the labor force size, indicating the labor market's capacity to absorb a large portion of the growing workforce.

The number of employed individuals increased by 7% in 2025 to around 32 million, compared to 29.9 million in 2024.

Rostom said the simultaneous rise in labor force participation and employment reflects improved economic capacity to generate jobs in line with workforce growth, despite continued but limited pressure on employment levels.