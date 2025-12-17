Tunis - Members of the Assembly of People’s Representatives approved draft law No. 023/2023 on exceptional provisions for the recruitment of long-term unemployed higher-education graduates into the public sector and the civil service.

The bill was passed with 92 votes in favour, four abstentions and one vote against.

The law, consisting of eight articles, provides for the exceptional recruitment of long-term unemployed university graduates across various public-sector institutions and the civil service.

It also stipulates the creation of a digital platform through which applicants’ data will be submitted and ranked according to age.

Priority in recruitment is given to applicants over the age of 40, based on year of graduation (with priority for those unemployed for more than 10 years), to one member per family regardless of age, and according to social status.

To benefit from these exceptional measures, candidates must be registered with an employment office, must not have previously benefited from professional status regularisation measures, must not be continuously affiliated with the pension and social security system, must not have held a tax identification number during the year preceding registration on the platform, and must not have obtained loans exceeding TND 40,000 from financial and banking institutions at the time of registration.

The new law further provides that vacant positions in the public sector and the civil service will be filled from among eligible applicants registered on the platform, while ensuring balanced distribution across specialisations.

Recruitment will be carried out in phases over a period not exceeding three years from the date the law enters into force, and applicants’ data on the platform will be updated once a year.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).