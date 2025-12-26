Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has reiterated the importance of complying with the Wage Protection System (WPS), stressing the need for employers to transfer workers’ wages on time in order to avoid financial penalties.

In a notice issued on December 25, the ministry referred to its earlier announcement dated September 29, 2025, regarding the implementation of the Wage Protection System. The ministry emphasised that employers must ensure the transfer of wages through the system in line with the approved requirements.

According to the notice, establishments are required to transfer the wages of at least 90 per cent of their total workforce through the Wage Protection System, starting with the payment of wages for November 2025.

The ministry noted that adherence to the system is essential to safeguarding workers’ rights, enhancing transparency in wage payments, and strengthening compliance with labour regulations.

Employers were urged to take the necessary measures to meet the stipulated requirements within the specified timeframe to avoid penalties and legal consequences.

