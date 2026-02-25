AMMAN — The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) has announced the development of three new strategic occupational standards, supervised by the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission.

This initiative is part of the "Sustainable Self-Reliance for Vulnerable Syrian Refugees and Jordanian Host Communities Across Jordan" project, funded by the European Regional Development and Protection Programme for Jordan and Lebanon (RDPP III), according to a JRF statement.

The standards were developed based on a comprehensive assessment of local labour market needs and a review of the best international practices. All three have been classified at Level 5 within the Jordanian National Qualifications Framework, ensuring their recognition and alignment with the requirements of the Kingdom's vital sectors.

The newly developed standards include those for Renewable Energy Systems Technicians and Modern Plumbing Technicians, developed in partnership with The College of Advanced Vocational Training in Jordan (CAVT) through the HTUPlus project, funded by the German Development Bank and the Crown Prince Foundation.

These standards aim to qualify specialised technical professionals capable of working according to the latest industry standards in these critical fields.

Additionally, in partnership with the Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Academy of Civil Protection, the foundation developed the Certified Disaster Management Specialist standard.

This standard is designed to prepare qualified personnel with the skills needed to manage risks and emergencies, strengthen institutional preparedness, and ensure effective crisis response, in line with public safety priorities and national resilience goals.

This initiative seeks to enhance the competencies of the national workforce and increase employment opportunities in vital sectors, particularly renewable energy, infrastructure, and risk management.

It supports the Kingdom's economic and social development priorities, promotes self-reliance, and contributes to sustainable livelihoods.

JRF emphasised that developing these occupational standards is part of its ongoing efforts to align training outcomes with labour market needs, build qualified national capacities, and contribute to sustainable economic growth while achieving national sustainable development goals.

