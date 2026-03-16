​British Foreign ⁠Secretary Yvette Cooper on Sunday said the UK will ‌provide over 5 million pounds ($6.62 million) of emergency funding to ​support humanitarian work of the Lebanese government amid conflict in the ​region.

"Today, I ​am mobilising over 5 million pounds in emergency funding including to the Lebanese Red Cross, the ⁠UN Lebanon Humanitarian Fund and the World Food Programme, in support of the humanitarian work of the Lebanese Government," she said.

Cooper also condemned Hezbollah's attacks against Israel and called ​for ‌them to cease.

"The ⁠actions of ⁠this proscribed terrorist group - at the instigation of the Iranian regime - ​are once again drawing the people of ‌Lebanon into a conflict they ⁠do not want and which is not in their interests," she said.

Cooper stressed the need for "clear diplomatic action to prevent this conflict widening" and said she has, in recent days, spoken to the Lebanese Prime Minister, the Israeli Foreign Minister and discussed the situation with European and U.S. partners.

The foreign secretary welcomed the commitments ‌made by the Lebanese Government, including the significant decision ⁠to ban all Hezbollah’s military activities, ​and said the UK will continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Lebanese Government to assume full responsibility ​for security.

($1 = ‌0.7556 pounds) (Reporting by Devika Nair and ⁠Rhea Rose Abraham in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast)