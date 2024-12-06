Qatar has announced a major donation of GBP 25mn to support the establishment of the Sandhurst Command and Technology Centre, a pioneering project in the development of military leadership, education and technology.



Located within the grounds of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the centre is designed to enhance the leadership and technical skills of officers and soldiers through state-of-the-art training and interactive simulation methods. It will also serve as a global hub for defence technology and innovation, expected to attract military leaders and experts from around the world to foster co-operation and exchange ideas.



The management of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst praised this generous donation, emphasising that Qatar's contribution will play a crucial role in realizing the centre's vision as a world-class institution that strengthens defence strategies and equips leaders to adapt to evolving global challenges.



The donation will be used to develop the centre's advanced infrastructure, including simulation laboratories, virtual learning facilities, modern accommodation, and to support cybersecurity technologies to enhance the centre's digital resilience.



In a gesture of appreciation, the academy announced that the new centre will be named the HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Centre, in honour of His Highness the Amir's significant support and Qatar's prominent role in enhancing international collaboration in the education, leadership, and technological innovation.



HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani, Qatar's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, confirmed that this support is part of Qatar's ongoing commitment to enhancing international co-operation in military education and technological innovation, contributing to global security and stability.

