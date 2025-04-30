The UAE-based petrochemicals company Borouge Plc reported Q1 2025 net profit of $281 million, 3% higher than in the year-earlier period.

The profit beat analysts’ mean estimate of $246.62 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the period grew 9% year-on-year to $1.42 billion, driven by higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes.

Borouge said it plans to increase dividend for 2025 to 16.2 fils per share, which is expected to be maintained until 2030.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com