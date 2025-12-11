Central Hotels & Resorts has reported one of its strongest trading years to date, closing 2025 with an average occupancy of 84% across its portfolio and record highs in Average Daily Rate (ADR), resulting in exceptional revenue growth.

The UAE-born group, which operates beach and city properties including C Central Resort The Palm, Royal Central Hotel The Palm and Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, said performance was driven by high-demand periods such as Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, summer staycations and UAE National Day, supported by targeted campaigns and a sharper commercial strategy.

“2025 was a defining year for Central Hotels & Resorts,” said Abdulla Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager. “We sharpened the positioning of our beach and city properties and focused on revenue quality and guest loyalty. Guests are actively choosing Central for meaningful, experience-led stays in Dubai.”

Performance in 2025 was underpinned by high-demand periods that maximised both occupancy and rate. Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr were among the strongest, with occupancy surpassing 90% during the last ten days of Ramadan and throughout the Eid holiday week, driven by staycations from UAE residents and regional travellers.

These peaks were complemented by solid demand across the summer staycation period and national celebrations such as UAE National Day, supported by tactical offers and value-led packages.

The group’s beachside properties on Palm Jumeirah, including C Central Resort The Palm and Royal Central Hotel The Palm, remained top choices for families, couples and groups seeking a “beach + dining + resort vibe” within the city.

Within the highly competitive Palm Jumeirah market, these resorts consistently delivered robust occupancy and rate performance, reinforcing their position among the area’s most sought-after beachfront addresses. The year also saw stronger demand from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and wider GCC neighbours, as well as increased interest from Europe and Central Asia, particularly among guests seeking extended-stay, resort-style experiences on Palm Jumeirah.

In 2025, Central Hotels & Resorts continued its move from standardised service models to more personalised, seamless and experience-led hospitality.

The group recognised diverging expectations between its two core segments: UAE residents looking for novel, staycation-worthy escapes, and international travellers demanding frictionless, digitally enabled stays.

Across rooms and front-of-house operations, Central enhanced pre-arrival communication, simplified check-in and check-out through digital processes, and introduced QR-code hotel directories and in-room dining menus to reduce friction and improve convenience.

At the same time, it expanded destination-style experiences — from pool and beach activations to family-friendly leisure programming — positioning its hotels as places to “stay, dine and play” rather than simply sleep.

“Guests today want more than a room,” added Al Ansari. “UAE residents want a mini-escape that feels different from everyday Dubai life, while international visitors expect a smooth, technology-enabled journey. Our focus this year was to bridge those expectations for both segments.”

Food and beverage was another major success story in 2025. Dining is now a significant contributor to both occupancy and revenues, marking a clear shift from F&B as a purely supporting service.

Themed nights, curated dining experiences and romantic seaside dinners — particularly at the Palm Jumeirah properties — proved popular, while guest reviews frequently highlighted the breakfast buffet and overall restaurant quality as standout elements of the stay.

This reinforced the group’s decision to invest in F&B quality, variety and presentation as key differentiators in a crowded Dubai market.

Alongside commercial performance, Central Hotels & Resorts advanced a focused sustainability and efficiency agenda.

The group’s “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” model delivered a 12% reduction in food waste in 2025, contributing to an estimated 5–7% saving on food costs.

These steps, together with wider initiatives such as digital menus and paperless check-in and check-out, have helped reduce the group’s environmental footprint while streamlining the guest journey.

Notably, guest satisfaction scores related to F&B and sustainability improved by an estimated 7–10%, with many repeat guests citing Central’s eco-conscious approach as a reason to return.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

