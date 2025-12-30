Riyadh: Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company recorded net profits after tax of SAR 59.69 million in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual decrease of 15.70% from SAR 70.80 million.

Net sales declined by 3.99% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.87 billion in FY24/25 from SAR 1.95 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The lower revenues were attributed to a decrease in the quantity and value of sales in the renewable energy sector by 33.64% and 47.54%, respectively.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.17 as of 30 September 2025, compared to SAR 1.39 a year earlier.

Last October, Al Yamamah Steel inked two contracts with Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia to supply steel towers at a total value of SAR 207.08 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).