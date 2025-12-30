Abu Dhabi: Sudatel Telecom Group shifted to net profits after tax amounting to $71.08 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to net losses of $19.88 million in 9M-24.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.05 at the end of September 2025, versus a loss per share of $0.01 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the group recorded operating revenues worth $327.92 million in 9M-25, an annual rise from $282.08 million.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the ADX-listed company also turned profitable at $35.51 million, against net losses of $29.49 million in Q3-24.

The operating revenues climbed to $125.57 million in Q3-25 from $93.17 million a year earlier.

