Most major Gulf stock markets rebounded in early trading on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the United Arab Emirates' withdrawal of its remaining forces from Yemen could ease regional friction.
The UAE defence ministry said it had voluntarily ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in Yemen, its only forces still there after it concluded a military presence in 2019.
The withdrawal of Emirati forces from Yemen, triggered by a Saudi-led airstrike, could ease tensions between the two Gulf powers.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.7%, led by a 0.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.8% increase in ACWA Power Company .
In the previous session, the Saudi index retreated 1%.
The kingdom had accused the UAE of pressuring Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) to push towards Saudi Arabia's border and declared its national security a "red line."
Dubai's main share index advanced 0.9% a day after recording its biggest intraday fall in more than six months.
Among gainers, lender Dubai Islamic Bank rose 1.4% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increased 0.6%.
Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.5%, set to recover some of its losses from the previous session.
The Qatari index, however, slipped 0.3%, hit by a 0.9% fall in Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's biggest lender.
Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday but are set to fall more than 15% for 2025, as supply outpaced demand in a year marked by wars, higher tariffs and OPEC+ output and sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela.
