Arab Finance: Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) recorded 4.86% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits in the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial results.

The EGX-listed firm logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 335.691 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to EGP 352.862 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 1.68 at the end of September 2025 from EGP 1.76 in the year-ago period.

The revenues increased to EGP 1.350 billion from EGP 1.079 billion.