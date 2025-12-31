Arab Finance: Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) witnessed 4.943% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company at EGP 804.741 million in the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial results.

The reported net losses were compared with EGP 846.589 million in the year-ago period.

The basic and diluted loss per share reached EGP 0.153 at the end of September 2025, compared to an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.161 a year earlier.

Operating revenues increased to EGP 441.41 million from EGP 215.129 million.

As for the standalone business, the net losses amounted to EGP 100.249 million in the January-September 2025 period, an annual plunge from EGP 442.978 million.

Total revenues increased to EGP 437.116 million from EGP 107.148 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company hiked by 328.53% YoY to EGP 617.226 million from EGP 144.033 million.