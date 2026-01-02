Cairo: Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) suffered lower consolidated net losses after tax at EGP 806.29 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025 when compared with EGP 849.92 million based on the adjusted financials of the corresponding period in 2024.

The loss per share retreated to EGP 0.15 in 9M-25 from EGP 0.16 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the consolidated operating revenues reached EGP 441.41 million in the January-September 2025 period, which reflected an annual surge from EGP 215.12 million.

Total assets edged up to EGP 9.509 billion as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 9.508 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Financials for 9M-25

The EGX-listed company incurred non-consolidated net losses after tax of EGP 100.24 million in 9M-25, lower than EGP 442.97 million in 9M-24.

The standalone total revenues hiked year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 437.11 million in 9M-25 from EGP 107.14 million, whereas the loss per share fell to EGP 0.01 from EGP 0.08.

Non-consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 6.22 billion in the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025 when compared with EGP 5.90 billion at the end of 2024.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Orascom Investment registered an annual decrease in consolidated net losses after tax to EGP 186.77 million, compared to EGP 713.83 million.

The consolidated operating revenues leapt to EGP 277.97 million in Q3-25 from EGP 48.04 million in Q3-24, while the loss per share decreased to EGP 0.03 from EGP 0.13.

As for the standalone business, the company swung to net profits after tax worth EGP 345.88 million in July-September 2025, against net losses after tax of EGP 583.07 million in the same period a year earlier.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.06 in Q3-25 versus a loss per share of EGP 0.11 in Q3-24, whereas the non-consolidated total revenues reached EGP 437.11 million in Q3-25.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, the consolidated net losses of Orascom Investment widened to EGP 619.52 million from EGP 146.18 million in H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).