SINGAPORE: Asian markets skidded on Wednesday, with investors cutting crowded positions in gold and chipmakers on worries a wider Mideast war could ​deliver an energy shock ⁠that raises inflation and delays rate cuts.

Shares in Seoul dived 4% to take ‌two-day losses beyond 11% as fast-money and foreigners bailed out of a market that had soared on memory chipmakers' ​vast AI-driven profits.

The selloff dragged the won to a 17-year low.

Japan's Nikkei slid 2.5% in a third ​straight session of ​losses. Japan and South Korea are major energy importers.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures are up more than 12% for the week at $81.40 a barrel, though they came off ⁠highs after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an insurance guarantee on Gulf shipping and said the navy may escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

U.S. and Israeli forces have pounded Iran for four days and Iranian drones and missiles have struck Gulf oil refineries and also ​U.S. embassies in ‌Saudi Arabia and ⁠Kuwait.

"It does look ⁠like conflict is going to go a little bit longer than what people thought initially. And there's ​been escalation, because the war is now broadening out to include allies of ‌the U.S.," said Damien Boey, portfolio strategist at Wilson Asset ⁠Management in Sydney.

"Oil infrastructure seems to be under attack ... so people are having to think about what is the duration of all of that."

Gold fell about 4.5% overnight and the Aussie dollar slid 0.8% as traders were cashing out of winning bets to cover losses elsewhere in a volatile week. Early in the Asia session gold steadied at $5,128 an ounce, while U.S. and European futures also tried to stabilise, with S&P 500 futures flat and European futures up 0.8%.

On Wall Street, indexes pared heavier losses but the S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower ‌on fear over potentially prolonged higher oil prices.

"The biggest issue that (investors) are ⁠trying to weigh gets back to the intertwining of inflation ​and interest rates," said Chuck Carlson, CEO at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"Are energy prices going to remain elevated for a longer period of time than people thought yesterday, and then does that pass through?"

The ​euro has ‌slid below $1.16 as investors expect Europe will be hit hard by higher ⁠energy costs. Benchmark European gas prices have ​jumped about 65% in two days. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)