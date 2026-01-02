Cairo: The board members of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Company approved the planned budget for 2026 during their meeting on 30 December 2025.

The EGX-listed company intends to generate net profits before tax worth EGP 8.83 billion during 2026, according to a bourse filing.

In the twelve-month period that will end on 31 December 2026, Abu Qir Fertilizers plans to achieve total revenues of EGP 26.16 billion.

Furthermore, the company has set planned total expenses worth EGP 17.32 billion for this year.

It is worth noting that in the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on 27 September 2025, the equityholders approved changing Abu Qir Fertilizers’ fiscal year (FY) to begin on 1 January and end on 31 December, instead of the July–June cycle.

During the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Abu Qir Fertilizers logged an annual increase of 1.98% in net profits after tax to EGP 1.30 billion, compared with EGP 1.28 billion in Q1 that ended on 30 September 2024.

