HBX Group, a leading B2B travel technology marketplace, has released its Travel Trends Report for 2026. While in 2025 travellers prioritised wellness breaks and digital detoxes, ‘maximalisation’, involving luxury stays, modular itineraries, and creative escapes, will take centre stage in 2026.

Additionally, technology will be an increasingly crucial component in travellers’ decision making. This is especially true with social media, whereby brand partnerships and influencer endorsements are set to inspire holidaymakers in surprising ways.

Taking trips to the max

2026’s headline trend is maximalism, which will manifest itself in diverse ways. From spending splurges to pop culture quests and multi-centre adventures, the year ahead will see travellers seize the day across all manner of trips.

“Travellers are increasingly booking itineraries that pack a real punch,” commented Javier Cabrerizo, Chief Strategy, Transformation & AI Officer at HBX Group. “This includes trips with multiple destinations and varied scenery, modes and experiences to maximise every moment. Holidaymakers want to move to the rhythm of the journey, embracing exclusive adventures and seeking truly unforgettable experiences.”

Technology-driven decisions

Almost 50 percent of travellers choose a destination driven by social media alone. In addition, a Statista study found 40 percent of travellers admit to using AI-based tools for trip planning and over 60 percent expressed an openness in trying them. It is clear social media and AI will dominate travel decisions in 2026. However, travel businesses are behind with only 35 percent of hotel and airline brands currently using AI to enhance guest interactions.

“Travel businesses can leverage social media and AI to attract new audiences and maximise the value they can provide customers,” said Javier Cabrerizo. “AI won’t replace humans. However, AI has the capacity to make teams more productive and efficient, liberating them from repetitive activities to focus on connecting with their customers and creating unforgettable experiences.”

Creative breaks

The quest for everyday authenticity continues to gain momentum. The concept of “live like a local” is no longer just a slogan: it’s becoming a real way to travel. Travellers explore local festivals and celebrations or traditional markets, and seek more intimate experiences such as home cooking classes, artisan workshops, or guided tours by locals who know every corner of the destination.

Added to this is a growing emphasis on culture and creativity as part of the journey. More and more hotels operate as living galleries, entire neighbourhoods blend design, street art, and gastronomy, and there’s an increasing number of experiences where travellers shift from spectators to co-creators through workshops and artist residencies.

This desire for more personal experiences connects directly with another clear generational shift. Travellers now design modular itineraries that combine city and nature, pace and pause, luxury and simplicity. They alternate days in urban destinations with stays at iconic resorts, special gastronomic experiences, local activities, and moments of rest. It’s not about improvisation—it’s about investing in what leaves an emotional mark, driving demand for hybrid packages, combined stays, and high-value products.

At the same time, the way travellers perceive accommodation and the journey itself is changing. Increasingly, travellers choose hotels that are destinations in their own right—whether for their natural setting, culinary offerings, design, or cultural focus—leading to greater loyalty and more on-site consumption. Meanwhile, the idea of travel as a complete experience gains traction, where panoramic trains, road trips, or island-hopping turn the journey into an essential part of the adventure.

Trends That Are Here to Stay: Sustainability, Nature, and Well-being

Beyond the latest innovations, HBX Group identifies a series of trends that are no longer just “fashion” but have become part of the new tourism framework:

• Real sustainability: Travellers seek tangible actions—less plastic, energy efficiency, filtered water, clean mobility, and eco-positive experiences, not just green statements.

• Nature & coolcationing: Interest in nature, astrotourism, and mild climates is growing. Faced with heat and overcrowding, many choose cooler, quieter destinations.

• Transformational & wellness travel: Travel is used for well-being and personal growth, from retreats and solo getaways to experiences focused on rest.

• Multigenerational tourism: More families are travelling together, looking for flexible accommodation, activities for all ages and options that allow cost-sharing.

• Entertainment as a driver: Trips for sports and music events, set-jetting, and the rise of gaming and eSports are on the rise.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

