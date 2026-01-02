Cairo: Arab Company for Asset Management and Development swung to net profits after tax of EGP 7.18 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus net losses after tax of EGP 12.32 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.005 in 9M-25, against a loss per share of EGP 0.009 in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the financial results.

The net revenues decreased to EGP 1.03 million during the January-September 2025 period from EGP 1.04 million in 9M-24.

Furthermore, the total assets reached EGP 314.16 million as of 30 September 2025, which signaled a hike from EGP 261.28 million as of 31 December 2024.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the EGX-listed company registered net profits after tax worth EGP 4.45 million when compared with net losses after tax of EGP 4 million in Q3-24.

The company’s net revenues totaled EGP 345,016 in Q3-25, down from EGP 348,879 in July-September 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).