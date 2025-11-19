Dubai - Dubai Investments posted year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 1 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to AED 637.06 million.

Total income reached AED 3.07 billion in 9M-24, an annual surge from AED 2.96 billion, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.24 as of 30 September 2025 from AED 0.15 in 9M-24.

Dubai Investments attributed the higher profitability to a consistent hike in rental income across the group’s real estate portfolio and continued strong performance of the manufacturing segment.

The total assets increased to AED 23.57 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to AED 22.01 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Quarterly Financials

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the DFM-listed company generated net profits valued at AED 505.09 million, compared with AED 235.60 million in Q3-24.

The revenues hit AED 1.18 billion in July-September 2025, up YoY from AED 932.26 million.

Likewise, the basic and diluted EPS rose to AED 0.12 during Q3-25 from AED 0.06 in the year-ago period.

Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, commented: “With a robust pipeline of projects and a clear roadmap for expansion both locally and internationally, Dubai Investments remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing its leadership across key markets.”

As of 30 June 2025, the company’s net profits after tax jumped to AED 496.59 million from AED 401.46 million in the first half (H1) of 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

