Cairo - GTEX for Commercial and Industrial reported consolidated net profits after tax of $1.39 million in the nine-month period that ended on 31 October 2025, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.001, while the total revenues amounted to $13.51 million in February-October 2025.

Total assets hit $60.79 million as of 31 October 2025, when compared with $58.88 million as of 31 January 2024.

Standalone Results

GTEX incurred non-consolidated net losses after tax worth $472,211 at the end of October 2025. The loss per share amounted to $0.001.

Non-consolidated total assets declined to $17.84 million in the nine-month period that ended on 31 October 2025 from $18.47 million as of 31 January 2025.

