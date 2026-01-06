Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday ‍after dovish ‍remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials firmed interest rate-cut ​bets, while weak oil prices limited gains.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari ⁠said on Monday that inflation is gradually easing, but warned that ⁠the unemployment rate ‌could "pop" higher - an outcome that would make rate cuts more likely.

Markets are currently pricing in at ⁠least two cuts this year, with investors now awaiting Friday's non-farm payrolls report for fresh clues into the Fed's next moves.

CME's FedWatch tool showed traders tilted toward easing.

The ⁠Fed's stance holds implications ​for Gulf economies, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, making ‍it an anchor for regional monetary stability.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.1%, ​helped by a 3.7% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.1%.

Abu Dhabi's index added 0.3%.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector maintained robust growth in December, although the pace of expansion moderated slightly from a month ago, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Qatari index climbed 0.4%, led by Gulf's biggest lender, the Qatar ⁠National Bank, which rose 1.3%.

Meanwhile, ‌crude prices fell on expectations of ample global supply amid weak demand, and as the market weighed the prospect of ‌higher Venezuelan ⁠crude output following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

(Reporting by ⁠Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)