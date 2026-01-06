PHOTO
Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday after dovish remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials firmed interest rate-cut bets, while weak oil prices limited gains.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that inflation is gradually easing, but warned that the unemployment rate could "pop" higher - an outcome that would make rate cuts more likely.
Markets are currently pricing in at least two cuts this year, with investors now awaiting Friday's non-farm payrolls report for fresh clues into the Fed's next moves.
CME's FedWatch tool showed traders tilted toward easing.
The Fed's stance holds implications for Gulf economies, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, making it an anchor for regional monetary stability.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.1%, helped by a 3.7% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.
Dubai's main share index gained 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.1%.
Abu Dhabi's index added 0.3%.
The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector maintained robust growth in December, although the pace of expansion moderated slightly from a month ago, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Qatari index climbed 0.4%, led by Gulf's biggest lender, the Qatar National Bank, which rose 1.3%.
Meanwhile, crude prices fell on expectations of ample global supply amid weak demand, and as the market weighed the prospect of higher Venezuelan crude output following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)