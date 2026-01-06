Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the capital increase requests of Saudi Networkers Services Company and Mawarid Manpower Company on 6 January 2026, according to bourse disclosures.

Saudi Networkers Services plans to raise its capital to SAR 75 million from SAR 60 million by issuing one bonus share for every four owned shares.

The transaction will be implemented by transferring SAR 15 million from the retained earnings account.

Then, the number of shares will increase to 7.50 million shares, instead of 6 million shares.

As for Mawarid Manpower, the company intends to hike its capital by SAR 50 million to SAR 200 million from SAR 150 million

Consequently, the firm’s shares will increase by 5 million to 20 million shares, compared to 15 million shares prior to the hike.

In October 2025, both companies unveiled key appointments, electing a Chairman and a Vice Chairman.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

