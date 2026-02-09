Bahrain - Zain Bahrain has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4 2025) and full year of 2025.

Zain Bahrain reported a total profit attributable to the shareholders of BD1.81 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 3.7 per cent from BD1.88m in Q4 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share remained stable at 5 fils. Revenue increased to BD21.66m representing a growth of 9.4pc compared with BD19.80m in Q4 2024.

EBITDA for Q4 2025 increased by 12.3pc reaching BD6.10m from BD5.44m in Q4 2024.

For the year ended 2025, Zain Bahrain reported a total profit attributable to the shareholders of BD5.99m, representing a 1.1pc increase from BD5.92m in 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended 2025 remained stable at 16 fils.

Revenue for the year reached BD82.41m, an increase of 6.7pc compared with BD77.24m in 2024. EBITDA for the year decreased by 1.6pc to BD23.20m from BD23.58m in 2024.

Zain Bahrain’s balance sheet remains strong with a total equity of BD90.75m as of end-2025, compared with BD88.12m for 2024, an increase of 3pc.

The company’s asset base stood at BD147.79m as of end-2025, an increase of 4.1pc from BD141.91m as of end-2024.

Zain Bahrain’s board of directors recommended annual dividends representing 9pc of the company’s paid-up capital, equivalent to 9 fils per share, which totals to a dividend amount of BD3.275m, reflecting a 55pc payout ratio, subject to the AGM approval.

Zain Bahrain chairman Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa said: “As we conclude the fourth quarter and 2025 fiscal year, I am pleased to reflect on an exceptional year of transformative achievements that marked an important milestone in Zain Bahrain’s journey, showing excellence and innovation and strengthening the company’s commitment to supporting the kingdom’s digital future.”

