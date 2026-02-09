National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) achieved a record SAR 2.43 billion worth of net profits in 2025, which signaled a 12.07% growth from SAR 2.16 billion in 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.63 in 2025, compared with SAR 2.35 in the previous year, according to the income statements.

Bahri delivered revenue worth SAR 10.34 billion during January-December 2025, marking a 9.11% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 9.48 billion.

The CEO of Bahri, Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, said: "2025 was a defining year for Bahri. We began the year with a clear strategic direction and executed with discipline to deliver record-breaking revenue and earnings, while navigating a dynamic global operating environment.”

Al Subaey noted: "Our focus on prudent and opportunistic growth with the addition of 12 modern vessels to our fleet, including 10 VLCCs, supported our ability to capture favorable market conditions and increased demand in the crude oil transportation market during the second half (H2) of the year. Building on these acquisitions, we continued to invest in our fleet, ending 2025 with purchase contracts for 10 newbuild vessels scheduled for delivery over the next four years.”

Fourth-Quarter Financials

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, Bahri registered a leap of 106.15% in net profit to SAR 977.71 million from SAR 474.26 million in Q4-24.

The company generated revenue worth SAR 3.26 billion during the October-December 2025 period, which came 47.21% higher than SAR 2.21 billion in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits of Bahri in Q4-25 grew by 90.45% from SAR 513.36 million in Q3-25 and the revenue increased by 32.86% from SAR 2.45 billion.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the company’s CEO Al Subaey said: "Today, Bahri is larger, more diversified, and more resilient. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on growing our core businesses, diversifying our revenue streams, and optimizing operations to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders.”

He concluded: “This performance reflects the dedication of Bahri's employees and seafarers, whose continued efforts support the transformation of the Kingdom's maritime and logistics sector in line with Vision 2030.”

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Bahri posted net profits worth SAR 1.45 billion and revenue of SAR 7.08 billion.

