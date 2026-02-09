Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, announced its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflecting resilient financial and operational performance supported by diversified revenue streams, strong asset fundamentals, and disciplined execution across its diversified project portfolio.

In 2025, UDC recorded net profits of QR404m and total revenues of QR1.93bn, with net profit attributable to shareholders reaching QR431m and basic earnings per share of QR0.122. Based on these results, the Board of Directors has proposed the distribution of cash dividends amounting to 5.5% of the nominal share value, reaffirming UDC’s commitment to delivering sustainable and attractive shareholder returns.

Commenting on these results, UDC Chairman, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Hammadi said:“2025 marked a defining phase in UDC’s long-term journey. Despite a complex global environment, the Company delivered stable results. This performance reflects our clear strategic focus on long-term value creation aligned with Qatar’s national urban development priorities.”

He added: “UDC’s integrated development model continues to demonstrate its resilience and scalability. The Pearl Island remains a mature, income-generating destination anchored by recurring revenues, while Gewan Island represents a strategic evolution of our portfolio, enhancing asset value through premium residential, hospitality, and leisure offerings. Together, these destinations reinforce the quality, durability, and long-term potential of UDC’s asset base.”

The proposed dividends for the year 2025 are in line with value of the real estate projects that the Company is continuing to develop.

Al-Hammadi concluded his statement by saying: “Sustainability remains central to our strategy. Throughout 2025, we continued to integrate environmental responsibility, energy efficiency, and community well-being across our operations. Looking ahead, UDC remains confident in its strategic direction and committed to investing in destinations, people, and long-term value creation for shareholders.”

For his part, UDC President& CEO, Yasser Salah Al-Jaidah, stated: “2025 was the year in which strategy moved firmly into action. Our focus was clear: operational excellence, efficiency, community-centric service delivery, and embedding sustainability as a driver of performance and long-term value. These priorities translated into strong occupancy levels, sustained leasing demand, rising visitor numbers, and a 92% customer satisfaction rate across core services.”

He added: “A significant milestone during the year was the first full year of operations of The Pearl International Hospital, which quickly established itself as a trusted healthcare provider within the community. Alongside continued progress at Gewan Island and sustained momentum at The Pearl Island, this reinforces our belief that quality-of-life infrastructure is integral to resilient, successful destinations.”

Al-Jaidah further indicated that innovation, digital transformation, and resilience remained key enablers of growth, reflected in multiple regional and international recognitions for digital platforms, smart facility management, safety, and continuity, strengthening UDC’s operating platforms for the future.

On the operational and commercial fronts, UDC welcomed 54 million visitors across The Pearl Island and Gewan Island in 2025, underscoring the strength of its destinations and the reliability of its operating platforms. During the year, the Company concluded 14,000 square meters of retail leasing transactions, sold over 100 residential units, and achieved retail occupancy of 84% at The Pearl Island and 99% at Gewan Island, reflecting sustained demand and leasing resilience across its portfolio.

In parallel, Gewan Island continued to advance as a premium waterfront destination, supported by strong residential sales, record retail occupancy, international recognition—including Guinness World Records—and continued progress across hospitality, leisure, and infrastructure assets. The Pearl Island maintained momentum through new residential developments, targeted infrastructure upgrades, enhanced mobility, and a diversified retail offering, reinforcing its position as a mature, income-generating destination.

In addition, UDC delivered measurable sustainability outcomes during 2025, achieving 1.7 billion kWh in energy savings, avoiding 950 million kg of CO2 emissions, and reaching a 37% waste recycling rate. These achievements were reinforced by multiple international accolades, reflecting the Company’s continued commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable value creation.

Highlighting the Company’s strategic priorities for 2026, Al-Jaidah said: “UDC will continue to advance disciplined investment, responsible development, and integrated operations to strengthen its position as a long-term value creator. Supported by a resilient asset base, solid demand fundamentals, and increasingly engaged communities, the Company is well positioned to deliver sustainable performance and returns aligned with Qatar’s economic and urban development agenda.”

UDC is a leading Qatari public shareholding company with a mission to identify and invest in long-term projects contributing to Qatar’s growth and providing good shareholder value. Established in 1999, the Company was first listed on the Qatar Exchange in June of 2003. It has an authorized share capital of QR3.5bn and total assets of QR18.6bn as at 31 December 2025.

UDC activities cover a multitude of vital investment sectors including real estate development, property management, district cooling, infrastructure, and utilities as well as maritime and hospitality-related businesses.

