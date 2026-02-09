Experience Abu Dhabi has announced its first ‘Ramadan Festival’, taking place throughout the Holy Month, welcoming everyone to discover the spirit of community during Ramadan.

Tickets are now available to access all three locations in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region, beginning 20 February and open daily from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

With purpose-built Ramadan neighbourhoods within each location, Ramadan Festival 2026 will encourage discovery and connection, bringing together authentic Emirati heritage, community-focused gatherings, and a range of family-friendly activities.

From live performances and entertainment to vibrant markets and diverse dining options, there’s something for every visitor.

Ramadan Festival 2026 will bring together selection of Emirati, regional and international culinary experiences, alongside markets featuring distinctive retailers and unique products, enhancing the overall shopping and leisure experience in an authentic Ramadan ambiance.

Ramadan Festival highlights:

Cultural and heritage performances: Children's traditional storytelling, poetry evenings, musical and traditional performances, "Al Ayala" and "Al Harbiyah" folk dances, Arabic calligraphy, and other cultural activities celebrating Emirati heritage and identity.

Ramadan "Souq" Market: Souq-inspired walkways adorned with traditional Ramadan lanterns, featuring local handicrafts, distinctive handmade products, and gifts inspired by the spirit of the holy month.

Foodie experiences: A diverse range of food and beverage trucks offering a wide selection of quick bites, suhoor dishes, and traditional beverages.

Kids’ and family activities: Theatrical performances, puppet shows, interactive games, creative workshops, and a variety of artistic and entertainment activities tailored specifically for children.

Ramadan Festival dates:

Al Ain Region

20 February – 1 March | ADNEC Al Ain, Outdoor Area

Al Dhafra Region

20 February – 1 March | Madinat Zayed Park

Abu Dhabi City

27 February – 8 March | Abu Dhabi Corniche

