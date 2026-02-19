Dubai Police's Mobile Cannon (Al Rahal) began its Ramadan journey across the emirate on the first and second days of the holy month at Zabeel Park, 18th and 19th February, and will continue to Umm Suqeim Majlis on the third and fourth days (20th to 21st February).

The initiative offers residents and visitors the opportunity to gather and experience the Ramadan atmosphere, in keeping with the cherished customs and traditions of the blessed month.

Meanwhile, in Hatta, the mobile cannon will visit several locations over three days (1–3 Ramadan), starting at Hatta Fort Roundabout.

The Mobile Cannon will visit 17 locations during the holy month of Ramadan, moving from Zabeel Park to Umm Suqeim Majlis, then to JBR, followed by Bab Al Shams Hotel, then Al Meydan Hotel, then Global Village, followed by Atlantis Hotel, then Nad Al Sheba Majlis, followed by Margham area, then Burj Khalifa, followed by Lehbab area, then Al Khawaneej Majlis, followed by Marsa Boulevard, then Al Warqa area, followed by Vida Creek Harbour, and finally Al Barsha Park.

Dubai Police place special emphasis on the iftar cannon events during the holy month of Ramadan, as they revive cherished Arab and Islamic customs and traditions within the UAE community.

Six cannons will be stationed throughout the month at key locations across the emirate: JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai (Al Wasl Plaza), Dubai Festival City, and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.