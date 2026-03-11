Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reassured the public that Qatar’s markets are experiencing a healthy abundance of essential goods, supported by a secure strategic stockpile that can cover demand for six months or more.

Director of Quality Licences and Market Control at MoCI Dr Mohammed Mubarak Al-Ameri emphasized the Ministry’s proactive role in maintaining market stability, particularly during times of crisis.

Speaking to Al Rayan TV, he said: “During emergencies, the Ministry closely monitors strategic stockpiles, market activity, and retail outlets in coordination with all relevant state authorities to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods.”

On measures to stabilize prices, Dr. Al-Amiri highlighted daily monitoring of price movements and intensified inspection campaigns in markets. “We take strict legal action against any violations, ensuring compliance and protecting consumers,” he added.

The Ministry also called on consumers to avoid spreading or acting on rumors about shortages. “The people of Qatar are well-informed and culturally aware. Markets are well-stocked, and our strategic reserves are sufficient for long periods, six months or more. We encourage everyone to rely on official sources for accurate information and not to be influenced by misleading videos or messages that create unnecessary panic,” he noted.

Consumers are reminded that any violations or concerns can be reported through the Ministry’s hotline at 16001, via its official website, or on its social media platforms. A dedicated complaints team is available around the clock to respond.

Dr. Al-Amiri confirmed that inspection campaigns are ongoing 24/7, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality, covering all sales points and retail outlets. “Our teams conduct regular checks to ensure the availability of goods and their delivery to consumers. We also urge shoppers to buy only what they need and avoid unnecessary stockpiling,” he said.

He added that at the onset of any crisis, large quantities of goods may be temporarily withdrawn from retail outlets to manage initial demand spikes.

“These gaps are addressed swiftly, and backup supplies are always available to ensure the continuity of supply,” Dr. Al-Amiri explained.

The Ministry is also actively working on diversifying import sources to maintain stability and prevent any supply disruptions. “We urge all residents to follow official updates and avoid reacting to unverified information that could cause negative impressions or unnecessary worry among consumers,” he added.

Dr. Al-Amiri added, “Our goal is to maintain transparency and consumer confidence, ensuring that everyone knows the markets are safe, stocked, and stable. The country remains in a position of readiness, and we encourage rational shopping habits to preserve public confidence and market balance.”

