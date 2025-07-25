DOHA: Al Wakra Municipality, through its Health Control Section, has carried out a series of food safety inspection campaigns from July 14 to 20 across various food establishments within its jurisdiction.

The initiative forms part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and protect public health.

A total of 1,589 inspections were conducted at outlets involved in the sale and handling of food, aiming to verify their compliance with approved health regulations.

These inspections led to the detection of four health violations, and official reports were filed against the non-compliant establishments in accordance with Law No. (8) of 1990 on the regulation of human food control. As part of the campaign, 115 kilograms of unfit food items were confiscated and destroyed. Additionally, around 8,000kg of fish displayed at the Al Wakra Fish Market were examined to ensure they met health and safety standards.

These field inspections are part of Al Wakra Municipality’s strategic oversight plan to enhance food safety levels and safeguard the well-being of consumers.

