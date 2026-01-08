Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) inaugurated on Wednesday the Suwaiq Reference Hospital in the Governorate of North al Batinah at a total cost exceeding RO 75 million, marking a major addition to the healthcare infrastructure in the governorate.

The hospital, which has a capacity of more than 300 beds, will provide primary and secondary healthcare services to citizens and residents.

The inauguration coincides with the anniversary of His Majesty's Accession Day.

The Suwaiq Reference Hospital comprises a wide range of departments and specialised units, including an adult intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, care unit for premature infants, dialysis unit, rehabilitation department, dental unit and cardiac care unit, in addition to several clinics and supporting service facilities.

Constructed in accordance with the latest international standards for hospital development, the project represents a significant qualitative and quantitative boost to healthcare services in North al Batinah. Its strategic location on the main highway further enhances its role as the most prominent health project in Suwaiq, serving as a key provider of primary and secondary healthcare services in the wilayat.

The project reflects the Sultanate’s commitment, through the Ministry of Health, to ensuring the availability of high-quality healthcare services for all, contributing to improved quality of life and community wellbeing, while underscoring the ministry’s continued efforts to strengthen and modernise the healthcare system across all governorates.



2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

