Doha, Qatar: Baladna Food Industries, a subsidiary of Baladna Q.P.S.C., has achieved a major milestone by securing an In-Country Value (ICV) certification score of 82.47% under Qatar’s “Tawteen” program, a national initiative aimed at localizing supply chains and maximizing economic value within the country.

This outstanding ICV score places Baladna at the forefront of Qatar’s food industry in terms of local value creation, underscoring the alignment of its operational strategies with the objectives of the ICV program. The score reflects Baladna’s high domestic expenditure on local procurement, workforce training, and investment in fixed assets.

A high ICV score offers tangible advantages in public-sector procurement, as companies with stronger local value creation receive preferential consideration in government tenders. This positions Baladna as a strategic partner for national projects and government-led initiatives.

The achievement comes as Baladna continues to demonstrate strong operational performance and accelerated regional and international expansion. The company recently signed preliminary agreements for the first phase of an integrated agro-industrial project in Algeria, established a subsidiary in Egypt to boost operational efficiency, and secured board approval for a comprehensive industrial venture in Syria.

Marek Warzywoda, Group CEO of Baladna, commented on the achievement:

“Baladna is proud to be a leading Qatari company in the food industry with such a high ICV score. This reflects the diversity of the national economy and its growing ability to meet the demands of large-scale industrial projects in critical sectors such as food and dairy. We remain committed to expanding the localization of our supply chains and contributing to driving local investment, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

ICV, or In-Country Value, refers to the economic value retained within the country through local business operations and spending. It is calculated through a standardized formula that assesses qualifying local costs as a percentage of total expenditure. The key components include local procurement, human capital development, supplier enhancement, and fixed assets investments.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

