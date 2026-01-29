Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the supervisory team for promoting Omani products “OPEX”, continues its participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai with a broad national representation of government and private sector bodies. Through Oman’s pavilion, the representatives are highlighting the competitive investment opportunities in the food sector, aimed at attracting and localising new projects within the industrial cities, free zones, and economic zones across Oman, supported by integrated incentives and services.

Hamood al Balushi, Assistant Director-General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, stated that Gulfood represents an ideal platform to highlight the advantages of one of Madayn’s newest industrial cities, recently announced in Al Batinah North Governorate. He noted growing interest among investors and business owners visiting Gulfood in learning about Oman’s investment environment and its rich experience in localising businesses by benefiting from competitive incentives and well-developed infrastructure across Madayn’s industrial cities.

He added that representatives from Al Suwaiq, Suhar, Al Buraimi and Mahas Industrial Cities are engaging with potential investors at the exhibition to highlight the investment environment, facilities, and services offered by Madayn within areas dedicated to food industries.

Ahlam al Amri, Director of In-Country Value at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said the ministry is presenting promising investment opportunities in the food sector through its participation at Gulfood, aiming to attract investments, support the localisation objectives of the ‘Second Billion’ initiative and increase self-sufficiency rates.

