Barka--- The Food Development Company, a subsidiary of Salalah Mills Company, celebrated today the opening of its bakery products manufacturing plant in Khazaen Economic City, located in the Wilayat of Barka, South Al Batinah Governorate.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Eng. Masoud Said Al Hashmi, Governor of South Al Batinah, in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture.

The inauguration of the factory is part of ongoing efforts to bolster the food industries sector in the Sultanate of Oman, support the food security system, and meet the needs of local and regional markets according to the highest international standards.

Strategically located within Khazaen Economic City, the facility is considered one of the most advanced industrial projects in the field of integrated fresh and frozen bakery solutions. It aims to supply hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, catering companies, and airlines in Oman, the GCC countries, and several international markets.

The project represents an investment value of approximately RO 25 million and is built on an area exceeding 20,000 square meters. It features 10 modern production lines with a daily capacity of 80 tons, complemented by a refrigerated storage capacity of 1,836 pallets, equivalent to approximately 2,000 tons.

Eng. Ali Bakheet Kashob, CEO of Salalah Mills Group, stated that the opening of the factory marks a strategic step toward building a world-class manufacturing platform in Oman that combines expertise with innovation while adhering to the highest international standards for quality and food safety. He emphasized that the project aims to enhance local manufacturing, support the food security framework, and efficiently meet regional market demands.

He added that the factory is among the most modern frozen bakery facilities in Oman and the region, supported by advanced production lines and large storage capacities to ensure a continuous supply to the hospitality, retail, catering, and aviation sectors.

Kashob further noted the factory's commitment to implementing approved international standards, including the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system, Quality and Halal certifications, and the "Made in Oman" mark. He explained that advanced baking technologies have been introduced, including modern fermentation methods and long-term processes, to enhance the competitiveness of Omani products in the rapidly growing Gulf bakery market.

He also highlighted that integration with the Salalah Mills Group forms a core pillar of the business model through an integrated value chain that begins with wheat procurement and ends with final product distribution.

For his part, Eng. Salim Suleiman Al Thuhli, CEO of Khazaen Economic City, said that the opening of the factory within Khazaen's "Food City" represents a qualitative addition to Oman's industrial infrastructure. He noted that it reflects the city's commitment to supporting projects that strengthen food security, contribute to economic diversification, and support local and regional supply chains in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The project is expected to stimulate economic activity in South Al Batinah Governorate by supporting local value chains, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities, and revitalizing the services, transport, and logistics sectors. It further enhances the governorate's competitiveness as an attractive hub for industrial and food investments, supporting balanced and comprehensive development across Oman.

