MUSCAT - OQ Base Industries (OQBI) has funded five industrial projects in Dhofar Governorate as part of an initiative to develop innovative food products in collaboration with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) represented by the Industrial Innovation Academy. The programme was launched on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, under the auspices of Musallam bin Mohammed Bakhit al Shahri, Head of the Operations Sector.

The programme is in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to enhance industrial innovation, support small and medium enterprises; and increase local value addition.

Five SMEs from Dhofar Governorate have benefitted from the programme, enhancing their potential to successfully access local and regional markets; and reaffirming the vital role of partnerships between the public and private sectors in empowering entrepreneurs and advancing industrial innovation.

The initiative support SMEs by developing innovative, value-added food products, enhancing industrial innovation and the quality of local food products; and preparing new products for entry into local and regional markets.

A comprehensive support package is provided in the Dhofar laboratories, including evaluating existing products, improving formulations and manufacturing processes, implementing research and development plans, enhancing quality, conducting food safety tests, developing brand identity and packaging design; all of which increase product readiness for marketing and sustainability.

Products targeted for development include: Frankincense Tea, Yoghurt, Coconut Juice and Frankincense Coffee, in addition to the services of Dhofar laboratories, which support enterprises in improving product quality and continuing innovation, with a focus on delivering high-quality, value-added products capable of competing in local and regional markets.

The launch ceremony featured an introductory presentation on the stages of project implementation and the achieved results, in addition to a visual showcase highlighting key accomplishments in the five products and services, the joint efforts between consultants, factories and supporting entities; and the impact of the partnership in transforming innovative ideas into marketable products with tangible economic value.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Muqaibal, CEO for Human Resources and Technology at OQBI, affirmed that the project embodies an effective model of partnership between the public and private sectors, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to developing local products, enabling SMEs to build sustainable competitive capabilities and enhancing local content in a way that positively impacts the national economy.

The event concluded with the honouring of project participants and a tour of the exhibition showcasing the newly developed products.

