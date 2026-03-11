Bahrain - His Majesty King Hamad yesterday ratified and issued Law (11) of 2026, approving the system (law) amending several provisions of the Unified System for the Extension of Insurance Protection for GCC citizens working in member states other than their own, following its approval by the Shura Council and Parliament.

His Majesty ratified and issued Law (12) of 2026, amending some provisions of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Matters, issued by Decree-Law (14) of 1996, following its approval by the Shura Council and Parliament.

His Majesty also ratified and issued Law (13) of 2026 approving the Unified Law on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture for the GCC States, following its approval by the Shura Council and Parliament.

The Prime Minister and the ministers, each within their capacity, shall implement the provisions of these laws, which shall come into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

