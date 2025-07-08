Bahrain - Attorney General Dr Ali Al Buainain issued Decision (47) of 2025, approving the guidance manual on requests for asset recovery and enforcement of confiscation orders.

The manual was prepared in line with international standards and FATF recommendations, in co-ordination between the Public Prosecution and Interior, Finance and National Economy and Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments ministries, and the Central Bank of Bahrain, with the approval of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The manual details the procedures for recovering assets and proceeds of crime, whether requested by national authorities or received from abroad. It also outlines how to enforce confiscation orders issued by Bahraini courts or foreign judicial bodies, and defines the roles of relevant Bahraini institutions in implementing these measures.

It aligns with national laws and Bahrain’s commitments under international agreements, including the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC).

Assistant Attorney General Counselor Wael Buallay noted that the manual aims to standardise legal procedures for recovery and confiscation, unify institutional practices, enhance transparency, protect the rights of bona fide parties, and uphold legal safeguards.

It also reinforces international judicial co-operation by clearly outlining the legal and institutional pathways for asset recovery and enforcement of final confiscation orders, he added.

Mr Buallay added that the manual reflects Bahrain’s commitment to global crime-fighting efforts, particularly against money laundering and terrorism financing, and supports international collaboration to trace and recover illicit assets across borders.

It complements national procedures to prevent criminals from concealing or using crime proceeds abroad and represents a key step in executing effective and lawful confiscation.

Mr Buallay praised the contributions of the relevant agencies and the AML/CFT Policy Committee, which ensured the manual meets both domestic and international requirements for asset recovery, enforcement, and co-operation.

