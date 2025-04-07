Bahrain - The Shura Council unanimously approved government-drafted amendments to the 2021 Juvenile Justice and Protection Law, during its weekly session yesterday.

The major reforms in the sentencing of minors have been previously unanimously approved by Parliament.

If a juvenile commits a crime punishable by death, the sentence will now be reduced to temporary imprisonment or a minimum of one year in detention.

For crimes punishable by life or temporary imprisonment, similar reductions will apply.

Judges will have greater flexibility to replace mandatory minimum sentences for misdemeanours with lesser or alternative penalties.

Courts will review rehabilitation progress every six months and may modify or terminate penalties based on the child’s improvement.

“The proposed legislation reflects a national commitment to protecting children’s rights and fostering their reintegration into society through tailored, rehabilitative interventions,” said Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda.

“Courts will now have greater authority to impose flexible, child-focused measures that seek to address the root causes of delinquent behaviour,” he added.

“Instead of placing minors in detention centres, judges may order judicial probation within the child’s natural environment.

“This probation, co-ordinated by the Child Protection Centre (CPC) and the Interior Ministry’s relevant department, cannot exceed three years.”

He added that courts will also have the ability to impose geographical movement restrictions and limit access to certain websites or digital platforms, ranging from two to 12 hours per day – provided these restrictions do not interfere with education, religious practices or work-related duties.

“Judges may require a child to remain at home under the supervision of a parent or responsible adult, who will be obliged to provide regular compliance reports.

“The CPC and Interior Ministry will closely monitor the progress of any child placed under rehabilitation.”

Shura Council woman and child committee chairwoman Leena Qassim stressed that the amendments were designed to enhance the effectiveness of the juvenile justice system while safeguarding the child’s best interests.

“This legislation strikes a crucial balance between accountability and rehabilitation,” she said.

“We are ensuring that children in conflict with the law are treated fairly and given a real chance at reform.

“Expanding the role of the Child Protection Centre and introducing more flexible judicial measures will provide these children with the guidance and support they need to reintegrate successfully into society.”

The committee’s rapporteur Dr Fatima Al Kooheji noted that the law also strengthened the role of the CPC in preparing judicial assessments and allows the Interior Ministry to follow up on cases and recommend changes in sentencing at any time – without being bound to specific time frames.

“This law enables courts to impose alternative rehabilitative measures even in felonies if mitigating circumstances exist,” she said.

“It supports judicial monitoring of the child’s progress during sentence execution and enhances CPC’s role in follow-up.”

The new amendments further expand the types of alternative penalties, including prohibiting access to specific websites, mandatory admission to psychological care facilities and periodic attendance at security agencies.

“The goal is to adopt rehabilitative measures that reduce incarceration, protect family bonds and facilitate reintegration,” Dr Al Kooheji explained.

“The law designates the Interior Ministry as the main agency for enforcement, with implementation co-ordinated with the Supreme Judicial Council and the Public Prosecution.”

The legislation has been referred to His Majesty King Hamad for ratification.

