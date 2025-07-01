Bahrain - A total of 741 inspection visits and joint campaigns were held over the past week as part of a major national campaign to stamp out labour and residency violations.

According to the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), 729 inspection visits were held from June 22 to 28 in addition to 12 joint campaigns, leading to the identification of 19 irregular workers and the deportation of 139 expats.

The joint inspections were held in co-operation with the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), the respective governorate’s police directorate, the Coastguard, the Social Insurance Organisation and the Supreme Council for Environment.

Campaigns

This time around, most of the joint campaigns were focused on the Southern Governorate with five, followed by the Northern Governorate (three), and the Capital Governorate and Muharraq Governorate (two each).

Since January last year, 81,795 inspection visits and 1,151 joint campaigns have been conducted, resulting in the identification of 3,226 violations and the deportation of 9,631 irregular workers.

LMRA affirmed that it will continue to co-ordinate with government agencies to intensify inspection campaigns in all the governorates of the kingdom.

It also reiterated its commitment to address any violations or practices that negatively affect the stability and competitiveness of the labour market or harm the country’s economic and social security.

People are being urged to report illegal labour practices and violations via the website www.lmra.gov.bh, by calling 17506055 or via the government’s suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul.

In recent years, Bahrain has enforced tough new regulations to prevent the misuse of tourist visas and to ensure those seeking employment arrive with proper work permits issued by their employers.

These measures also aim to provide job opportunities for Bahrainis and reduce unemployment by supporting citizens as the first choice for employers.

LMRA chief executive Nibras Talib earlier told MPs that the introduction of the new rules has had a huge impact, with the incidence of tourist or visit visas being converted into work permits dropping by more than 87 per cent.

Under the new rules, a visit visa can no longer be converted into a work or dependent visa without a sponsor.

However, visit visas with a sponsor can be transferred to a work or dependent visa for a revised fee of BD250, instead of the previous BD60, only if it is for the same sponsor.

