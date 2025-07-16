Bahrain is close to deporting 10,000 illegal expatriates as part of its intensive inspection visits and joint campaigns carried out across the country since last year.

The latest statistics released by the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) indicate an upward trajectory with an increase in the number of campaigns, detention and deportation in its ongoing crackdown on irregular workers.

A total of 1,167 inspection visits and joint campaigns were conducted from June 29 to July 12, resulting in the detention of 19 violating and irregular workers, and deportation of 242 expats.

The labour watchdog said, in a statement yesterday, that various shops across the four governorates were covered.

Besides the 1,146 inspection visits, 21 joint campaigns were conducted – 10 in the Southern Governorate, seven in the Muharraq Governorate, three in the Northern Governorate and one in the Capital Governorate.

Overall since January last year, 82,941 inspection visits and 1,172 joint campaigns have been conducted, resulting in the identification of 3,245 violations and the deportation of 9,873 irregular workers.

People are being urged to report illegal labour practices and violations via the website www.lmra.gov.bh, by calling 17506055 or via the government’s suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul.

In recent years, Bahrain has enforced tough new regulations to prevent the misuse of tourist visas and to ensure those seeking employment arrive with proper work permits issued by their employers.

These measures also aim to provide job opportunities for Bahrainis and reduce unemployment by supporting citizens as the first choice for employers.

LMRA chief executive Nibras Talib earlier told MPs that the introduction of the new rules has had a huge impact, with the incidence of tourist or visit visas being converted into work permits dropping by more than 87 per cent.

Under the new rules, a visit visa can no longer be converted into a work or dependent visa without a sponsor.

However, visit visas with a sponsor can be transferred to a work or dependent visa for a revised fee of BD250, instead of the previous BD60, only if it is for the same sponsor.

Bahrain’s total population reached 1,588,670, according to last year’s statistics. Bahrainis are 739,736 (46.6pc) while non-Bahrainis are 848,934 (53.4pc).

